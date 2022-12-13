Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / National Digital Transformation Conclave: Ludhiana bags energy-efficient solution of the year award

National Digital Transformation Conclave: Ludhiana bags energy-efficient solution of the year award

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:15 PM IST

The award was conferred upon Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), during the eighth National Digital Transformation Conclave and Award, for implementing smart LED street lights and centralised control and monitoring system under the Smart City MissionR

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal with the 'Energy Efficient Solution of the Year award' during National Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal with the 'Energy Efficient Solution of the Year award' during National Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Adding another feather to its cap, the city’s municipal corporation (MC) bagged the Energy Efficient Solution of the Year Award during the eighth National Digital Transformation Conclave and Award held in Guwahati, Assam, last week.

The award was conferred upon Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) for implementing smart LED street lights and centralised control and monitoring system under the Smart City Mission.

Out of the three selected Punjab civic bodies under Smart City — Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar — only Ludhiana bagged the award, municipal commissioner Shena Agrawal revealed..

The national conclave was jointly organised by the department of Information Technology, Government of Assam, and GovConnect.

The project aims to reduce the energy consumption by replacing the existing luminaries by energy efficient LED luminaries. The scope covers replacement of existing luminaires within MC limits with LED Luminaires including LED lamp, driver and luminaire and installation of centralised control and monitoring system and comprehensive operation and maintenance for eight years.

Under the project, taken up at a cost of over 71 crore, over 1.5 lakh luminaires have been replaced and 1,474 switch points have been installed across the city. In addition to this, maintenance of the already-installed 3,000 LED street lights is being taken up under the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out