NSG team visits Shimla’s blast site

A National Security Guard (NSG) team arrived in Shimla to probe the blast that took place in an eatery in Middle Bazaar near the city’s iconic Mall Road that took place last Tuesday.

NSG team inspecting the blast site on Shimla’s Mall Road. (Deepak Sansta?HT)

The NSG team was assisted by forensic experts and a dog squad visited the spot of the accident that left one person dead and 13 injured. The preliminary investigation by the state police had pointed to a gas leak.

The blast had occurred at Himachali Rasoi, an eatery that was closed for maintenance on the day.

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the NSG’s National Bomb Data Centre has come for the post-blast investigation to uncover the exact cause behind the blast. The incident had resulted in significant damage to the restaurant and adjacent establishments.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi had said that people near the spot had raised suspicion of a possible gas leak.

However, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had raised suspicion given the intensity of the blast. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur had demanded a high level probe into the incident.

