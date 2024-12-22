National teachers’ conference on education challenges to be held on March 1, 2

A preparatory meeting for the 33rd All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO) Academic Conference was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday, under the chairmanship of AIFUCTO general secretary, Arun Kumar, aimed to make all the necessary arrangements for the upcoming event on March 1 and 2, 2025. During the meeting, Kumar unveiled the conference brochure for the two-day event. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, Kumar unveiled the conference brochure for the two-day event. Organised by the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), the conference is themed “Access to quality education in India: Challenges and opportunities,” with a special focus on the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

“The event is expected to draw nearly 600 educators from universities and colleges across India, providing a platform for meaningful discussions on the pressing issues in higher education,” said Kumar.