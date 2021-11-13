Navjot Sidhu spreading panic among people of Punjab: BJP’s Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday cautioned Punjab PCC president Navjot Sidhu against spreading panic and fear among the people of Punjab by giving a statement on the possibility of civil war.

In a press release, Chugh lambasted Sidhu for “ his completely irresponsible and reprehensible statements targeted at spreading fear among businessmen and traders in the state”.

“Sidhu is using such language because he has been deprived of the post of chief minister. His desperation and frustration is reflected in his anti-national sentiments that he keeps expressing off and on,” he added.

Chugh warned the state Congress chief against fomenting and instigating reprehensible ideas like civil war in the border state where Pakistan has been plotting subversive activities.