Navjot Sidhu to meet Bhagwant Mann days after calling him ‘younger brother’

Days after praising Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his “younger brother” and an “honest man”, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said he will meet the former on Monday to discuss matters regarding the “revival of Punjab’s economy”.

“Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy . . . Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .” the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted.

Last month, praising Mann, Sidhu said, “He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him. If he fights against it my support is with him, even rising above party lines, because it is a fight for Punjab's existence.”

Interestingly, Sidhu's comments came a day after he had launched an all-out attack on the Punjab chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.

Calling Mann “rubber da gudda” (rubber doll), Sidhu also accused the government of politicising the state police and misusing it for political vendetta and to silence the critics of the AAP supremo (Arvind Kejriwal). “The CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings,” the ex-MLA from Amritsar East said, taking a dig at the AAP leadership.

The cricketer-turned-politician had criticised his own government in the state, calling for a crackdown on ‘alleged’ mafias in sand-mining, transport and cable TV sectors.

“Till the time politics remain a business, it will not be respected. When Punjab becomes mafia-free, the state will rise," he had added.

Congress Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary has recommended action Sidhu for his alleged anti-party activities in the run-up to the February-March assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has referred the matter to the disciplinary action committee headed by senior party leader AK Antony.

