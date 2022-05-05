Disciplinary action: Sidhu says he has given the right to reply to time
Chandigarh : Days after Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary recommended action against party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for “anti-party” activities, the former state Congress chief, in a cryptic post on Twitter on Wednesday, said “he has given the right to reply to time”.
“I often listen to things said against me silently….I have given the right to reply to time,” posted the former PPCC president, who has been ducking questions regarding the complaints submitted to the central leadership by Chaudhary and state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against him.
Chaudhary has recommended disciplinary action against Sidhu for his alleged anti-party activities in the run-up to the February-March assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has referred the matter to the disciplinary action committee headed by senior party leader AK Antony.
A meeting of the disciplinary action committee has been convened on Friday to discuss the complaint against Sidhu. “The meeting will be a preliminary one. We will discuss the contents of the letter sent by the state affairs in-charge and decide on the line of action to be followed in the matter,” DAC member secretary Tariq Anwar said.
Sidhu, who held a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday, was repeatedly asked by reporters about the move but he did not give any reply.
-
PUTA pushes for adoption of central service rules for Chandigarh employees
Panjab University teachers on Wednesday voiced their support for the adoption of the recent notification of service conditions for UT employees during their general body meeting. Senators Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover had last month also proposed the amendments in service conditions in view of the recent notification of central service rules for UT employees. The service conditions of PU teachers are determined on the basis of the PU calendar.
-
SC acquits Punjab man of murder of 2 children of woman he loved
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man from Punjab, convicted for kidnap and murder of two minor children, and sentenced to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment. The top court said that when a conviction is based solely on circumstantial evidence, such evidence and the chain of circumstances must be conclusive enough to sustain a conviction.
-
Good news for immigrants as US extends work permits by 18 months
Washington: The Biden administration has announced that certain categories of immigrants, including those seeking green cards and spouses of H-1B visa holders, would be permitted to use their expired work permits for an additional 18 months, offering a reprieve to thousands of Indians working in this country and prevent further disruption for US employers. The move announced by the department of homeland security on Tuesday will come into effect from May 4, 2022.
-
Mohali | Two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang land in police net
In a major breakthrough, Police arrested two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang with arms and ammunition. Police recovered two country-made pistols — a .30 bore and a .15 bore — with ammunition from the possession of the accused, identified as Manjinder Singh and Dilbagh Singh of Kauni village in Muktsar. The duo had joined the gang last year and were in town looking to extort money from a Mohali resident.
-
Punjab school wins NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge in US
Washington: Two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu have won the “NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge”, a media release said. Announced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29, the challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools. Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner of the STEM Engagement Award in the high school division.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics