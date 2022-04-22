Day after calling Bhagwant Mann a ‘rubber doll’, Sidhu praises Punjab CM
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday praised the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling him his younger brother and an honest man. This comes a day after the cricketer-turned politician called the chief minister a ‘rubber da gudda’ or rubber doll.
“He is an honest man. I have never raised a finger at him. If he fights against it my support is with him, even rising above party lines, because it is a fight for Punjab's existence.”,” news agency PTI quoted Sidhu.
Sidhu said he will support Mann if he fights against mafia. The Congress leader had said that the Grand Old Party lost the Punjab elections because of ‘mafia raj’ and now needed to reinvent itself.
“I did not speak earlier but everybody has a right to speak and I say today that the Congress lost because of the five-year rule of the mafia raj,” he added.
The cricketer-turned politician had criticised his own government in the state, calling for crackdown against ‘alleged’ mafias in sand-mining, transport and cable TV sectors.
“Till the time politics remain a business it will not be respected. When Punjab becomes mafia-free, the state will rise," he added.
On Thursday, Sidhu had launched an all out attack on the Punjab chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state.
“The CM should be a self-respecting man who could not be pulled by strings,” the ex-MLA from Amritsar East said, while calling Mann a rubber doll.
Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister of Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Punjab elections by winning 92 of 117 seats in the Assembly. Sidhu, who was appointed Punjab Congress chief months before polls, lost his own seat Amritsar East in the elections. After the debacle, Sidhu along with the state Congress presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were asked to resign by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.
HC grants Narayan Rane protection from arrest for two weeks
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday granted Union minister Narayan Rane interim protection from arrest for two weeks in connection with the case registered against him at Dhule for his alleged remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Cases have been registered against Rane in Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts for his “slap” remark against Thackeray. Rane approached the high court seeking the quashing of the case registered in Dhule.
‘Normalcy will return in next 24-36 hours’: Senior Delhi cop on Jahangirpuri
Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16, will be back to normal in the next 24 to 36 hours, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday, two days after some parts Jahangirpuri were subjected to a demolition drive that came to a halt within hours due to a Supreme Court-ordered status quo.
For Delhiites, it is now mandatory to wear masks in public again. Here is what Delhiites have to say about the return of the mask mandate, announced this week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, following a similar move by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh administrations. A Rohini-based businessperson, Vaibhav Bansal, says that masking up should be mandatory in public places and crowded areas. Restaurants, too, have begun to tighten the rules around Covid precautions.
#EarthDay 2022: City youngsters vow to go green
Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a reminder to reflect on our contribution towards taking care of the planet and working towards a sustainable future. Honouring the day, many Delhi-based groups are taking it upon themselves to create awareness about environmental degradation and making a difference. This year, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House, Delhi University, is having a video marathon to discuss ways to tackle climate and environmental issues.
Contractor Santhosh Patil suicide case: Police secure fresh evidence
Udupi police have reportedly unearthed documents sent by the Zila Panchayat and Gram Panchayat heads of Hindalaga village to the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, putting a new spotlight on the possible cover-ups regarding civil contractor Santhosh Patil's suicide case. According to local media reports, police have recovered a letter from the then Belgaum Zila Panchayat president Asha Aihole to the Secretary General of the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department.
