Navjot Singh Sidhu meets ‘old friend’ Prashant Kishor

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday even as the latter rejected the grand old party’s offer to join the party.

“Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK…Old wine, Old gold and old friends still the best!!!” Sidhu tweeted with a photo of their meeting.

Sidhu, who switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress before the 2017 state polls, has repeatedly stated that he joined the party after Kishor, or PK as he is often called in political circles, spoke to him multiple times.

Sidhu was the PPCC chief at the time of the February-March assembly polls and asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to put in his papers after the election debacle. A number of former MLAs lobbied for his reappointment, but the party leadership opted for a younger Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who is a three-time MLA. The former legislator has been quite active since, holding meetings and protests.