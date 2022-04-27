Navjot Singh Sidhu meets ‘old friend’ Prashant Kishor
Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday even as the latter rejected the grand old party’s offer to join the party.
“Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK…Old wine, Old gold and old friends still the best!!!” Sidhu tweeted with a photo of their meeting.
Sidhu, who switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress before the 2017 state polls, has repeatedly stated that he joined the party after Kishor, or PK as he is often called in political circles, spoke to him multiple times.
Sidhu was the PPCC chief at the time of the February-March assembly polls and asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to put in his papers after the election debacle. A number of former MLAs lobbied for his reappointment, but the party leadership opted for a younger Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who is a three-time MLA. The former legislator has been quite active since, holding meetings and protests.
Parts of Mumbai, Thane and adjoining cities suffer power cuts due to glitch
Mumbai: A technical fault in a sub-station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited led to a power supply failure in parts of Mumbai, Thane and other areas on Tuesday morning. However, the supply was restored in about thirty minutes to an hour. At 10:08 am, a technical fault at the Padgha sub-station affected all 400 Kv and 220 Kv transmission lines there. The power supply was fully restored by 11:30 am.
BEST plans premium services with dedicated fleet of 200 luxury buses
Commuters who travel in buses can now enjoy a luxury ride to their destination as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to launch its premium services by the year-end. Passengers will be able to book seats in the 200 luxury BEST buses reserved for premium users. In the first phase, the BEST will procure 200 luxury buses. In the second phase, 2,000 luxury buses will be procured by 2024.
Rubber check dam proposed on Yamuna to strengthen Taj foundation
Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Committee has come up with an answer to the reported threat to the existence of the Taj Mahal foundation. It has proposed to construct a rubber check dam on the river Yamuna to revive the water-filled riverbed at the back of the Taj Mahal.
Punjab intelligence alerts field units amid spurt in cross-border arms smuggling attempts
Witnessing a spike cross-border arms smuggling attempts since March, Punjab intelligence has directed its field officers to put in place counter measures immediately. The recent episodes of busting of a Pakistan-backed module, with direct involvement of gangster-turned-terrorist Hardeep Singh Rinda, has increased the possibility of small-time local gangsters having a hand in supplying arms sent from across the border, adding to the worries of the state and Central agencies.
Ludhiana | Private school teacher accused of beating Class 8 student for being late
In an unusual incident, parents of a Class 8 student of a private school in Dholewal lodged a complaint with the police against a teacher of allegedly beating their child for being 15 minutes' late. According to the victim's mother, Pooja Verma, as her son was not feeling well on April 21, his father dropped him to the school around 15 minutes late. A probe is on and the police will take action accordingly.
