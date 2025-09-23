Navratri spirit lights up Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula

Nearly 40,000 devotees thronged the Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the first day of the sacred Ashwin Navratri on Monday, filling the shrine with devotion and festive energy as they sought the goddess’s blessings. Devotees queue up to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by his wife, joined the devotees in offering prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Haryana. The couple later participated in a Havan Yagya. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife also paid obeisance at the shrine.

The temple has donned a resplendent look for the nine-day festival, with dazzling lights and vibrant decorations. From Singh Dwar to the sanctum sanctorum, the entire complex has been illuminated with colourful lights.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and his wife Suman Saini participating in a yagya at Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria paying obeisance at the shrine. (Sant Arora/HT)

This year’s decorations also feature dynamic pixel and LED lights, creating moving figures of the goddess’s many forms, enhancing the spiritual experience.

For the devotees’ convenience, the administration has made elaborate arrangements for security, medical aid and crowd management. Panchkula police have also deployed 972 security personnel to ensure a safe and smooth event.

On Day 1 of the festival, devotees collectively offered a total of ₹28.37 lakh as donations across Mansa Devi Temple ( ₹22.33 lakh), Kali Mata Temple ( ₹6.01 lakh) in Kalka and Chandi Mata Temple ( ₹2,410) in Chandimandir.

In addition to the monetary contributions, the Mansa Devi Temple also received one gold and eight silver articles.