Nayab Saini writes to Uttarakhand CM over release of pending dues by a mill to Haryana farmers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday urged his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami for the release of the outstanding dues owed to Haryana farmers by a sugarcane mill in Uttarakhand.The outstanding amount is approximately ₹34 crore, a Haryana government statement said. The chief minister also urged the Uttarakhand government to investigate the reasons behind the delay in payment and take necessary action to ensure the immediate release of the outstanding amount to the affected farmers. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to Dhami, the Haryana chief minister said that during a meeting with various farmer organizations, it came to his attention that the dues of Haryana’s sugarcane farmers, amounting to around ₹34 crore, are pending at the Iqbalpur Sugar Mill for the year 2017-18.

Due to the delayed payment, the farmers who rely on these funds for their livelihood are facing significant hardships, Saini wrote, as per the official statement.

The chief minister also urged the Uttarakhand government to investigate the reasons behind the delay in payment and take necessary action to ensure the immediate release of the outstanding amount to the affected farmers.

He expressed hope for a swift and positive response to the matter and requested an early resolution in the best interest of the farmers.