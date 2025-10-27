NC MPs question Omar-led J&K govt’s on poll promises

Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government is facing backlash from the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) for the “inertia” in the implementation of its poll promises after the government formation.

While MP Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi has already been vocal against the government, now MP Anantnag- Rajouri Mian Altaf also lashed out at the elected J&K government for no meaningful movement on the political and administrative front after people gave the NC-led government a major mandate in October last year.

Speaking at Halla Bolle Conclave in Srinagar, Mian Altaf said, “There have been no positive steps on political issues in J&K since this government took charge.”

He said that CM Omar Abdullah should focus on governance rather than rhetoric. “It would be wrong to say that Omar Abdullah is on the right track, that would be misleading. He must negotiate his powers and limitations to better serve the people who elected him,” Altaf said.

He said that the political leadership was involved in debates over alignment and opposition to the BJP, while people’s concerns get ignored. “The chief minister should be talking about the people’s welfare,” he said.

Altaf also criticised the government for no recruitment drives amid mounting joblessness in the UT. “Youth in J&K are totally disappointed. Youth have PhD, postgraduate, and graduate degrees, yet there is no recruitment. The process should have begun from day one, with advertisements sent to recruitment agencies for the betterment of our youth,” he said.

On CM’s insistence that people should install smart meters like his family has done, Altaf urged caution. “It would be better for Omar Sahib to speak thoughtfully and with understanding,” he said.

MP Ruhullah Mehdi also spoke at the conclave saying that during the 2024 election campaign, the NC promised to restore what was taken from the people and to fight for everything. He said that the government in power is compromising and limiting its fight only to statehood.

He said that the reservation issue should have been a priority for the government.

“NC is going against what it promised during the election campaign,” he said.

“People voted for NC to fight against the BJP rule, where people were made to feel suffocated, but in return, the elected CM is now saying ‘I’m not afraid of the people’ which is shocking and unexpected,” he said.

He said what the CM should have told Delhi, he is saying it to the very people who elected him.

Mehdi said that the government has failed on governance front as well. “Last year we told people we would remove these smart metres, but now, in power, we are saying otherwise.”