National Conference senior leaders hold meet to finalise Lok Sabha candidates for 3 Kashmir seats

Standing firm on its announcement to field candidates from all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, the National Conference on Wednesday held a meeting of its senior leaders and workers of central Kashmir. Omar Abdullah (HT File)

The meeting was chaired by party vice-president Omar Abdullah, who sought opinion from the senior leaders about the prospective candidates from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which comprises Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam and Pulwama districts after the fresh delimitation.

“The meeting addressed crucial issues concerning the constituents. Segment leaders were urged to prepare diligently for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” NC spokesperson said.

In the meeting, opinion was sought from the party leaders on names of the NC president Farooq Abdullah and Omar as likely candidates from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by Farooq. Sources within the NC said that Farooq has conveyed to party that Omar should contest from Srinagar. Some leaders, however, requested Farooq and Omar to contest from Srinagar and Baramulla seats, respectively, those privy to the developments said.

The NC has finalised name of Gujjar leader and former minister Main Altaf for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat and two former ministers for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. The names will be announced soon, a party spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, leaders of India bloc and the Gupkar alliance are making last ditch efforts reach a seat-sharing arrangement among its constituents.