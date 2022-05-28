NC slams BJP as Enforcement Directorate summons Farooq Abdullah in PMLA case
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case next week triggering harsh reactions from his party, the National Conference which slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).
As the May 31 summon was issued against Abdullah, who is a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, the NC said that this was the price opposition parties paid near election time.
“Every time elections are expected to be announced in any state, the investigative agencies move in first to clear the path for the BJP. This appears to be the case this time as well and this is the price opposition parties pay for opposing this government,” National Conference spokesperson Imran Dar said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
“Dr Abdullah has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well. It’s also not a coincidence that the only leaders targeted in J&K belong to the PAGD (People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) alliance parties,” he said.
The 84-year-old veteran politician has been asked to come for questioning to Chandigarh on May 31. Earlier, in 2019 and 2020, he was questioned in the case in J&K.
The case pertains to the ₹113-crore alleged fraud linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, have also been booked in the case.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had alleged that Abdullah “misused” his position as the president of the JKCA in the past and made appointments in the sports body so that the BCCI-sponsored funds could be laundered. It attached residential and commercial properties of Abdullah worth nearly ₹12 crore in December 2020 prompting the NC leader to approach the high court.
Abdullah has responded by saying that the properties attached by the ED in the case were not related to the alleged crime and were either ancestral or acquired before the offence.
National Achievement Survey: Pandemic toughest for Class 8 students: Report
Class 8 students were the worst affected during the coronavirus pandemic, while Class 10 students faced the least trouble in arranging digital devices, a National Achievement Survey (NAS, 2021) report on hardships faced by students has revealed. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 20% Class 10 students had trouble arranging digital devices, while 42% students experienced anxiety. Similarly, 30% Class 5 students faced technical difficulties, while 42% were emotionally overwhelmed.
7 soldiers dead, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh
At least seven soldiers of the army died after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday. Nineteen others received critical injuries in the accident all of whom were airlifted to the Army's Western Command Hospital in Panchkula. “Prima facie it appeared to be a case of driver's negligence that caused the accident,” he added.
Jai Ram Thakur launches disaster management programme
Timely preparedness is vital to mitigate the risk and vulnerability of various natural and other calamities besides alerting the people of a particular area in time. This was stated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the people on the occasion of the launching of the week-long disaster management programme “JUARE” (Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies) organised by the Kullu district administration at Atal Sadan, Kullu, today.
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-year jail in assets case
A special CBI court in New Delhi on Friday sentenced former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala to four years of rigorous imprisonment for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh and confiscation of former CM's four properties.
Kangra ‘Tridev Sammelan’: Lotus will bloom again in Himachal, says Smriti Irani
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Friday made a scathing attack on Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Irani addressed the party's “Trident Sammelan” at the Kangra's Chambi ground. She castigated the Congress and accused it of hampering the development of the state. Irani described the Atal tunnel in Rohtang as a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Himachal Pradesh. She said the BJP broke the precedence set by the Congress regime.
