NC working committee holds meeting, discuss key party affairs

After losing both seats in recently held bypolls in J&K, National Conference on Thursday began its two day working committee meeting in Srinagar, however, estranged leader and MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah, who has been speaking against the party, wasn’t invited for this meeting. J&K CM Omar Abdullah,former CM Farooq Abdullah and other party leaders attend Jammu and Kashmir National Conference central working committee meeting, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

The meeting, held at party headquarters, was attended by J&K NC chief Farooq Abdullah, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, along with NC members Parliament and legislators.

“JKNC Central Working Committee meeting is underway at National Conference, Headquarters Nawa-I-Subh. The Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah is presiding over the meeting, and the VP & honourable CM @OmarAbdullah is also present,” NC wrote on X.

Sources said several issues about governance, party leadership, common masses were discussed in the meeting besides electricity issues and promises of the party which are yet to be fulfilled. “This is an important meeting of the party’s working body. Which was attended by party’s top leadership. Tomorrow at the conclusion of the meeting detailed statement will be released,” said advisor to J&K chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani.

Wani when asked was Aga Ruhullah who is three time former NC legislator and MP Srinagar invited to this meeting his reply was in negative. “He (Ruhullah) wasn’t invited.”

Health and education minister Sakina Ittoo said this meeting is being held after every six months. “The aim is to discuss functioning of the party at ground level,” she said.

Aga Ruhullah, who on Thursday, visited Ganderbal, the home constituency of the CM Omar Abdullah, said that it’s first time when he wasn’t invited to the working committee meeting. “Its first time in two decades that I haven’t been invited to the meeting.”

Of late, Ruhullah has emerged as the critic of the NC government for not fulfilling the promises made during elections. Ruhullah even didn’t campaign for the party in Budgam where he was three-time legislator resulting the NC lost the seat with a good margin. Ruhullah has again threatened to hold protests against the government if promises related to open merit candidates is not full filled by December 30.