NCRB report 2020: Ludhiana saw dip in road mishaps, but mortality rate rose

Ludhiana has witnessed a dip in road mishaps and deaths in 2020, but there had been a spike in mortality rate as compared to 2019.

In 2020, 281 people had died in 388 road accidents with a mortality rate of 72.42%, while in 2019 the rate was 69.39%.

In 2019, 365 people were killed in 526 mishaps and the mortality rate was 69.39%.

Traffic experts said due to lockdown in the entire region after the coronavirus outbreak, there were restrictions on movement following which the number of road mishaps recorded was low.

According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in 388 road mishaps reported in 2020, 183 people had suffered severe injuries.

While 3,916 deaths were reported across Punjab in 5,173 road accidents in 2020, a total of 2,881 people had also sustained injuries.

The Ludhiana police’s traffic wing had identified 91 accident-prone spots in the city, out of which 10 have been classified as black spots for being the most vulnerable to mishaps.

The traffic wing had sent a representation to the National Highway Authorities of India to take corrective measures to deter road mishaps.

More accidents took place on internal roads

In Ludhiana, 58% accidents were reported from internal roads. Out of total 388 road mishaps, 225 were reported on internal roads with 153 deaths and 106 injured.

As many as 128 mishaps were reported on national highways with 95 deaths and 60 injured, while 35 accidents took place on state highways with 33 casualties and 17 injured.

Major mishaps in 2020 during lockdown

On September 11, a labourer had lost his two minor sons in an accident on service lane of Ludhiana-Delhi national highway near Jugiana village of Sahnewal after a speeding truck crushed them to death. The siblings were going to buy notebooks at the time of the accident. The driver of the truck tried to escape from the spot, but the onlookers gave him a chase and foiled the bid. They then handed him over to the Sahnewal police.

On June 8, a speeding SUV belonging to Congress MLA from Fazilka, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, had fatally hit a motorcycle-borne man near Mundian on Chandigarh Road. At the time of the accident, the MLA was not in the car.