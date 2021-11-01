NCRB report 2020: Speeding, negligent driving caused 84% road accidents in Ludhiana

Speeding and careless driving were the top key reasons behind the road accidents that took place in Ludhiana in 2020, shows the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Both these factors caused more than 84% accidents last year. According to the NCRB statistics, 221 out of 388 road mishaps were caused by vehicles being driven above permissible speed limit, which claimed 150 lives.

As many as 120 people sustained injuries in the accidents caused by speeding, whereas negligent drivers were the reason behind 105 road mishaps wherein 71 died and 55 got injured.

Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs caused three mishaps and claimed two lives. One commuter had lost his life in an accident which was the result of driver’s physical fatigue.

In mishaps caused by animal crossing, 14 lives were snuffed out. Adverse weather conditions led to six accidents and five deaths, lack of road infrastructure resulted in five accidents and three fatalities and vehicles parked on road shoulders claimed three lives in as many incidents.

Twenty-eight mishaps were caused by other reasons in which 27 people were killed while in five cases, the cause of accident was not known.

In 2020, a total of 281 people had lost their lives in 388 road mishaps, while 183 people suffered injuries. In 2019, the mortality rate was 69.39% as 365 people had died in 526 road accidents.

Traffic experts said due to the lockdown clamped in the entire region due to coronavirus outbreak, there were restrictions on movement following which the number of road mishaps recorded was low.