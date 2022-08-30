NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country

With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on accidental deaths and suicides in India (ADSI).

Similarly, the state also achieved the dubious distinction of reporting the third-highest number of deaths due to drug overdose last year.

A total of 708 incidents of consumption of illicit/spurious liquor caused 782 deaths in the country in 2021. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104).

According to the official database compiled by the national agency, based on the reports provided by states and union territories (UTs), 78 people died of narcotics overdose in Punjab against 737 across the country.

Availability of illegally brewed liquor and drugs are among the key socio-political worries for the state. Isolated areas along the rivers and canals in different parts of the state are used by anti-social elements for brewing liquor illegally.

Highest deaths in winters

Under the head of ‘accidental deaths due to forces of nature’, NCRB data says Punjab registered 149 deaths due to ‘exposure to cold’. In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.

High death rate in road mishaps

The report says “generally road accidents have caused more injuries than deaths, but in Mizoram, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, road accidents caused more deaths compared to persons injured nationally.”

As per the data, in Mizoram, 64 road accidents caused 64 deaths and injuries to 28 persons whereas in Punjab, 6,097 road accidents caused 4,516 deaths and injuries to 3,034 persons.

The report says Punjab has seen a surge of 22% in various road and railway traffic accidents in 2021 as compared to the previous year.

In 2020, 5,517 traffic accidents were reported from various districts whereas, in 2021, the figure rose to 6,713.

Fatal national highways

A total of 1,545 people lost their lives in 1,898 mishaps on the national highways passing through the state. Data says 1,445 fatal accidents were reported on the state highways whereas 43 people died in mishaps on expressways.

Fatalities in vehicles

A total of 1,140 people died in road mishaps while travelling in personal vehicles while 289 deaths were reported of people riding trucks. Bus accidents led to 81 fatalities in the state in 2021 and 395 pedestrians also lost their lives in the same period.

Accident causes

Speeding led to 2,433 deaths while 879 causalities were due to careless or breach of driving rules in the state. As per the data, 109 people died in road accidents when they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. As many as 169 people died in ‘animal crossing’ instances on Punjab roads and defects in the mechanical condition of vehicles led to 106 fatal mishaps.

Drop in suicide cases

NCRB data records a marginal plunge of 1% in overall suicides in comparison to 2020.

Last year, 2,600 died by suicide in Punjab and in 1,164 cases, suicide was attributed to ‘illness’. It included 1,095 suicides of those facing mental health issues.

In 78 cases, those who took their lives were battling drug or alcohol abuse and 83 people took extreme steps due to failed love affairs.

Last year, 270 people, who took their lives were ‘engaged in farming sector’ while another 171, who died by suicide were ‘farmers or cultivators’ of different districts of Punjab.