NCRB report: In crimes against children, Haryana has worst chargesheeting rate

With only 41.6% of chargesheets being filed in cases of crime against children in 2022, Haryana emerged as the worst performing state in the country, data shared in the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) annual report showed. Crimes against children saw an increase, which went up from 5,700 in 2021 to 6,138 in 2022. (Getty image)

The report also suggests that, as compared to the previous year, there is an increase in cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Special and Local Laws (SLL) by 8% in crimes against children in 2022.

Titled ‘Crime in India-2022’, the report is based on information collected from states, union territories and central agencies.

Similarly, the overall chargesheeting rate in IPC crimes of the state is 43.3% and in SLL crimes at 96.8%, taking the combined figure to 69.3% as against the all-India rate of 82%.

The all-India rate in IPC crimes is 74.9% and 92.8% in SLL.

In neighbouring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the rate (IPC and SLL cases together) was 77.6% and 87%, respectively, the Crime in India-2022 data shows.

The report also said that 16,743 cases of crime against women were registered in 2022, a mere increase of 0.5% compared to 16,658 in 2021. Here too, Haryana (57.2%) ranked third from the bottom in the country after Rajasthan (54%) and Assam (41.4%) in the chargesheeting rate.

In Haryana, the crimes against senior citizens (60 years and above) rose by nearly 50% to 1,574 cases in 2022 compared to 1,056 cases in 2021 against the all-India increase of 9%.

Cases of crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) reported in 2022 -- 1,633 -- were nearly the same as in 2021 -- 1,628, according to the report.

On the low rate of chargesheet filing in Haryana, an IPS officer, on condition of anonymity told HT, “In crime against women, most of the complaints of rape or harassment turn out to be false allegations or some just to settle personal enmities.”

Another officer added, “In such cases, the complainants turn hostile and the cases do not reach to the stage of chargesheet filing and are closed. This could also be a factor in the category of crime against children.”