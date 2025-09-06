NCSC seeks answers from PGIMER after doctor’s plaint

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in response to a complaint filed by Dr Hariharan, the former president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD). The complaint, received on February 21, 2025, alleges that Dr Hariharan faced a false charge under the SC/ST Act after he raised concerns about the misappropriation of funds. The commission has asked PGIMER to submit a report detailing the facts and the action taken in the matter within 15 days. (HT File Photo)

In his complaint to the NCSC, Dr Hariharan stated that after being elected as ARD president in 2024, he raised the issue of financial irregularities amounting to approximately ₹85 lakh in the ARD’s 2023 accounts. According to Dr Hariharan, his demand for transparency led to a series of targeted complaints filed against him within three days, including a complaint under the SC/ST Act by Dr Rigzin.

Dr Hariharan further alleged that the SC/ST committee at PGIMER did not call him for clarification before approving the complainant, Dr Rigzin, to approach the NCSC.

Repeated attempts to reach PGIMER authorities failed to elicit a response.