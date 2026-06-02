NDRI observes World Milk Day celebrating women farmers

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), Karnal on Monday celebrated World Milk Day 2026 with enthusiasm at the NDRI Milk Parlour under the global theme “Celebrating Women Farmers”. The program drew dairy farmers, entrepreneurs, students, consumers, scientists, and local residents, where the scientists explained the role of milk and dairy products in nutrition, livelihood generation, and sustainable development. (HT Photo)

The program drew dairy farmers, entrepreneurs, students, consumers, scientists, and local residents, where the scientists explained the role of milk and dairy products in nutrition, livelihood generation, and sustainable development.

MS Chauhan, renowned animal scientist and former vice-chancellor of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar and Dheer Singh, director of ICAR-NDRI, inaugurated an exhibition showcasing dairy products, technologies, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Praising the contribution of women to India’s dairy sector, he describing them as the driving force behind the country’s dairy success.

The director explained the success of the women-led Atulya Nari Shakti FPO, supported by ICAR-NDRI.

He said that the FPO has developed and marketed a range of quality dairy products, including ghee and other value-added items, demonstrating how women-led enterprises can strengthen rural economies and create sustainable livelihoods.

He further said that more than 50 milk samples from consumers were tested free of charge during the celebration for common adulterants such as water, urea, sugar, maltodextrin, and hydrogen peroxide, helping them to build confidence in dairy products and encouraging the production and marketing of quality milk.