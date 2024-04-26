Nearly 26% polling in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency till 11am

Nearly 26% of the 17.8 lakh voters exercised their franchise as polling got underway in Jammu parliamentary constituency during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday. BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma waiting in queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The Jammu parliamentary constituency recorded an average voting of 25.93% in all its polling stations up to 11am, according to Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer Pandurang K Pole.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Gulabgarh (ST) recorded 31.1% polling, Reasi 33.79%, Mata Vaishno Devi 31.25%, Ramgarh (SC) 28.28%, Samba 29.59%, Vijaypur 25.44%, Bishnah (SC) 27.63%, Suchetgarh (SC) 25.71%, R S Pura-Jammu South 24.46%, Bahu 21.04%, Jammu East 21.72%, Nagrota 29.4%, Jammu West 19.39%, Jammu North 23.25%, Marh (SC) 29.16%, Akhnoor (SC) 29.75%, Chhamb 25.13% and Kalakote-Sunderbani registered 29.79% till 11am.

The Jammu Lok Sabha seat is one of the 89 constituencies in 13 states and Union territories across the country where polling is being held on Friday.

Voters waiting in queues at a polling station to cast their votes in Jammu on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Long queues of voters in Jammu

Polling began at 7am in 2,416 polling stations across the constituency and is going on peacefully with no untoward incident reported, the officials said.

Electors in Jammu are casting their votes to decide the fate of 22 candidates, including sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is eyeing a third term after winning the seat for the BJP in 2014 and 2019.

This is the first major electoral battle after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Voters were seen headed towards polling stations early in the morning, the officials said, adding that long queues were seen at polling stations in Jammu city.

Batting strongly for providing jobs to youngsters to keep them away from the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, 102-year-old Haji Karamdin exercised his right to franchise at a polling station in Reasi district. “I am very happy to vote at this polling station at this age. I have voted every time. This journey is continuing even today at the age of 102,” said Karamdin.

More than 15,000 polling officials have been deployed, while security arrangements are foolproof to ensure free and fair elections.

“Security and other related arrangements are in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting. A contingency plan has also been worked out to ensure no disruption in polling along the borders,” chief electoral officer Pole said.

BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma along with his family after casting their vote at a polling station in Jammu on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Voting underway in four districts

This is the second Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir to go to polls. Earlier, polling was held in the Udhampur seat on April 19, recording a voter turnout of more than 68%.

A total of 17,80,835 voters, including 9,21,095 men, 8,59,712 women and 28 third-gender voters, are enrolled in the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.

The officials said there are 10,498 differently-abled voters and 666 voters above the age of 100 years.

A total of 2,416 polling stations, including 158 along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC), have been set up across the four districts of Jammu, Samba, Reasi and Rajouri (the Kalakote-Sunderbani assembly segment).

The officials said 10 polling booths will be managed by women, 10 by specially-abled persons and nine by youngsters.

In addition to the 11 assembly constituencies of Jammu district, the Jammu Lok Sabha seat includes the Kalakote-Sunderbani constituency of Rajouri, Gulabgarh, Reasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi segments of Reasi district and the Ramgarh, Samba and Vijaypur segments of Samba district.

Jammu recorded a voter turnout of 74% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Twenty-two candidates are in the fray this time. A direct contest is on the cards between Jugal Kishore Sharma of the BJP and INDIA bloc candidate Raman Bhalla, the working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress. Jagdish Raj of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and advocate Ankur Sharma of the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal are two other prominent faces contesting the seat.

Sharma defeated Bhalla by more than three lakh votes in the 2019 general election.