Need for promoting handicrafts, handloom products: Himachal industries minister

Presiding over the 194th meeting of Board of Directors of Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd. on Tuesday, Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan directed the officers to prepare a promotional video of the handicrafts and handloom products of the state. Himachal industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan (File)

The videos, aimed at promoting and reviving the handicrafts and handloom products, would be uploaded on social media and other networks. The minister appreciated the steps taken by the corporation for the benefit of artisans and weavers of the state and directed that the corporation’s schemes and programmes must reach the maximum number of people.

He said that training of this art, which is on the verge of extinction, should be conducted periodically throughout the state to preserve the heritage. He directed to explore the possibility of opening show-window-cum-sale counter in Chandigarh.

The corporation is implementing the central-sponsored project, Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS), of ₹23.38 Crore, the duration of which is three years. During the year 2023-24 the corporation benefitted 420 artisans and distributed the improved toolkits to 340 artisans. During the year 2024-25, the corporation benefitted 840 artisans and weavers and distributed the improved toolkits to them. The renovation work of three emporia at Delhi, Dharamshala and Manali has been completed and the renovation work of three other emporia, two at Chamba and one at Shimla, is in progress.