Need to counter BJP’s fallacious agenda: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief
Emphasising on the need to counter BJP’s agenda for the people, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani said the BJP had shown callousness in its efforts of providing basic facilities
Launching an attack on political opponents, the newly-appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said the people of the region were fed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership both at the Centre and in the union territory.
“The BJP has failed to provide even the basic amenities to the people. The party leadership is expert in selling dreams as all its promises of ‘achhey din’ have fallen flat. People are paying heavy taxes on food grains and even milk products,” he said, while addressing a meeting of Jammy and Kashmir Youth Congress at the party headquarters here in Jammu.
Emphasising on the need to counter BJP’s alleged “fallacious” agenda for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the BJP had shown callousness in its efforts of providing basic facilities like healthcare, civic edifice like roads, education and power, water and public transport.
Wani went on to say the people of Jammu and Kashmir would give the governing party a befitting reply in the coming elections.
“The scrapping of police sub inspectors’ list and central agencies holding a probe in corruption cases highlighted by none other than the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, is a testament to the fact that BJP government is neck deep in corruption and those leaders who are accusing others should first look in their backyards,” he added.
The Congress unit chief called upon party workers to rally behind the leadership and strengthen the party ahead of the planned 3,570-km Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
