Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Neighbour hits woman’s head with iron rod in Mohali’s Dhakoli

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 22, 2025 10:14 AM IST

The incident, which police said stemmed from a personal dispute between the two, was captured on CCTV, triggering outrage among local residents in Dhakoli

In another incident of brazen violence, a 60-year-old woman was attacked by her neighbour with an iron rod in Dhakoli’s Green City on Sunday evening, leaving her seriously injured.

The assault in Dhakoli’s Green City was captured on CCTV camera. (HT)
The assault in Dhakoli’s Green City was captured on CCTV camera. (HT)

The incident, which police said stemmed from a personal dispute between the two, was captured on CCTV, triggering outrage among local residents.

The footage shows Dheeraj Bhatia attacking the victim, identified as Saroj Arora, in a fit of rage, causing her to collapse on the spot. She was rushed to the Dhakoli civil hospital for treatment.

Dhakoli SHO Preet Kanwar Singh said based on the victim’s statement and the CCTV footage, police had registered a case and action will be taken against the accused.

Dheeraj is facing charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and obscene acts in public under BNS.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Neighbour hits woman’s head with iron rod in Mohali’s Dhakoli
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On