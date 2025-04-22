Neighbour hits woman’s head with iron rod in Mohali’s Dhakoli

In another incident of brazen violence, a 60-year-old woman was attacked by her neighbour with an iron rod in Dhakoli’s Green City on Sunday evening, leaving her seriously injured. The assault in Dhakoli’s Green City was captured on CCTV camera. (HT)

The incident, which police said stemmed from a personal dispute between the two, was captured on CCTV, triggering outrage among local residents.

The footage shows Dheeraj Bhatia attacking the victim, identified as Saroj Arora, in a fit of rage, causing her to collapse on the spot. She was rushed to the Dhakoli civil hospital for treatment.

Dhakoli SHO Preet Kanwar Singh said based on the victim’s statement and the CCTV footage, police had registered a case and action will be taken against the accused.

Dheeraj is facing charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and obscene acts in public under BNS.