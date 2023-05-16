Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Nepalese help decamps with cash, employer’s revolver

Ludhiana: Nepalese help decamps with cash, employer’s revolver

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2023 11:46 PM IST

The accused, identified as Prem Bahadur, was alone in the house at Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road at the time of the incident on Monday evening

A Nepalese domestic help allegedly robbed the house of his employer at Chandigarh Road and decamped with 2 lakh, gold jewellery and a licensed revolver of his employer.

thief into the house vector white background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
thief into the house vector white background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Prem Bahadur, was alone in the house at Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road at the time of the incident on Monday evening.

While fleeing, the accused also took away his documents from the house which were kept by his employer for his police verification.

The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against Bahadur and initiated investigation. The accused was captured in the CCTVs installed in the house while fleeing.

Makkhan Singh, a steel trader, said that he had hired Bahadur 12 days ago. On Monday, he had left the house with his son for work, while his daughter-in-law was present at the house. In the evening, she went to a shrine to pay obeisance. When she returned, she was shocked to see that the house was ransacked and the domestic help was missing.

The complainant stated that his domestic help had gone to the village two weeks ago to see his family members. He had introduced Bahadur to him.

The accused has stolen 2 lakh, 100 gm gold jewellery, his licensed .32 bore revolver and bullets.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at police station Division Number 7, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
robbery
robbery
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out