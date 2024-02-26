 Nepalese labourer killed, another injured in Chamba wall collapse - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nepalese labourer killed, another injured in Chamba wall collapse

Nepalese labourer killed, another injured in Chamba wall collapse

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 27, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Bharmour police said that labourers from a private company were erecting a crate wall on the under-construction Greema-Khani link road when the supporting wire suddenly snapped, leading to boulders falling onto the labourers

A Nepalese labourer was killed and another worker sustained serious injuries on Sunday as a crate wall collapsed during the construction of a road in the Bharmour tehsil of the Chamba district.

Other labourers rushed the duo to a nearby health facility where Punn was declared dead upon arrival (iStock )
Other labourers rushed the duo to a nearby health facility where Punn was declared dead upon arrival (iStock )

Bharmour police said that labourers from a private company were erecting a crate wall on the under-construction Greema-Khani link road when the supporting wire suddenly snapped, leading to boulders falling onto the labourers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While Dipender Punn died on spot after being struck by the boulders, Kishori Lal, a resident of Dapota village in Bharmour, suffered injuries.

Other labourers rushed the duo to a nearby health facility where Punn was declared dead upon arrival. Lal was transferred to Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, where his condition is said to be stable.

Police officials said that inquest proceedings have been initiated. After conducting an autopsy, the deceased’s body has been handed over to his family members, who have also received immediate relief of 25,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On