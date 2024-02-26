Nepalese labourer killed, another injured in Chamba wall collapse

A Nepalese labourer was killed and another worker sustained serious injuries on Sunday as a crate wall collapsed during the construction of a road in the Bharmour tehsil of the Chamba district. Other labourers rushed the duo to a nearby health facility where Punn was declared dead upon arrival (iStock )

Bharmour police said that labourers from a private company were erecting a crate wall on the under-construction Greema-Khani link road when the supporting wire suddenly snapped, leading to boulders falling onto the labourers.

While Dipender Punn died on spot after being struck by the boulders, Kishori Lal, a resident of Dapota village in Bharmour, suffered injuries.

Other labourers rushed the duo to a nearby health facility where Punn was declared dead upon arrival. Lal was transferred to Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, where his condition is said to be stable.

Police officials said that inquest proceedings have been initiated. After conducting an autopsy, the deceased’s body has been handed over to his family members, who have also received immediate relief of ₹25,000.