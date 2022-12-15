Nepalese man bludgeons friend to death with pressure cooker in Chandigarh

A 52-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his friend to death with a pressure cooker during an altercation at their rented house in Kishangarh village on Tuesday night.

After the crime, the accused, Chet Narayan, fled the spot, but police arrested him on Wednesday evening.

Police said both Narayan and the victim, Ambar Bahadur, 40, hailed from Nepal and worked as waiters in Chandigarh.

On Tuesday night, during a drinking session, the duo had an argument after Bahadur hurled abuses at Narayan, who, in a fit of a rage, hit Bahadur’s head with a pressure cooker multiple times, before fleeing.

Investigators said a contractor, who employed the duo as waiters, discovered Bahadur on Wednesday morning and alerted the police. The victim was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Narayan at the IT Park police station and he was arrested from near Shastri Nagar light point in the evening. He will be presented in court on Thursday.