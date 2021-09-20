Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nepalese thieves that targeted compatriots at Chandigarh bus stand held
The accused were presented in a Chandigarh court on Sunday. Ganesh and Virender were sent to judicial custody, and Rajesh to one-day police remand to ascertain his involvement in more such cases. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Nepalese thieves that targeted compatriots at Chandigarh bus stand held

Polic said the accused, who were all drug addicts, would approach other Nepalese citizens at the bus stand. After building rapport with them using their native language, they would steal their bags
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST

Police have busted a gang of three Nepalese men who stole belongings of their travelling compatriots at the Sector-43 ISBT.

With the arrest of the accused, Ganesh, 42, and Virender, alias Biru, 26, who currently live in Manimajra, and Rajesh, 20, who lives in Dhakoli, police have solved two cases from Friday and Saturday.

A stolen laptop, mobile phone and charger were recovered from them.

Police said the accused were drug addicts. They would approach other Nepalese citizens at the bus stand. After building rapport with them using their native language, they would steal their bags.

During interrogation, Rajesh confessed to have stolen the laptop bag of one Basant Khadka on Friday and then another from a Kailash Negi on Saturday.

The accused were presented in court on Sunday. Ganesh and Virender were sent to judicial custody, and Rajesh to one-day police remand to ascertain his involvement in more such cases.

Story Saved
