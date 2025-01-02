Nephew held for Solan school chairperson’s murder

The Solan police cracked the murder of KTS School chairperson with the arrest of this nephew, officials said. They added property dispute was the reason behind the murder that took place on January 1. Police identified the accused as 39-year-old Tajinder Singh, alias Sonu, hailing from Punjab’s Ropar. A case was registered under sections 103 and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (HT)

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said, “Tajinder is nephew of the deceased and there is a property dispute between the two in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.” He said the accused was arrested from Jujhar Nagar in Punjab and police cracked the case within five hours. On January 1, information was received at Sadar Solan polie station that Jitendra Singh, Chairman of KTS School, Sainj Ochghat village, was assaulted. He was taken to a private hospital and died during treatment.

The director of KTS School lodged a police report. She said she and Jitendra Singh live in a building along the school. About five days ago, Jitendra’s nephew Sonu had come from Sirhind to stay with Jitendra, she said.

She added that on January 1, she was in the bathroom around 8.45 am when she heard noises coming from Jitendra’s room.

When she went to the room, she saw the victim was lying on his bed bleeding and Sonu was standing with an axe in his hand.

She said Sonu pushed her, locked her in the bathroom, bolted it from outside and fled.

A case was registered under sections 103 and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said that the criminal record of the accused is being investigated.