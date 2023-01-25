Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Never tried to stall work on Sangrur medical college: SAD (Sanyukt) president Dhindsa

Never tried to stall work on Sangrur medical college: SAD (Sanyukt) president Dhindsa

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:35 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of making baseless allegations against him for stalling the work on the Sangrur medical college.

Challenging Mann to prove any interference by him or his family into the matter, Dhindsa said the land dispute between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the trust is sub-judice. (Representational Photo)
Challenging Mann to prove any interference by him or his family into the matter, Dhindsa said the land dispute between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the trust is sub-judice. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who also heads Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust and Akal College Council, on Wednesday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of making baseless allegations against him for stalling the work on the Sangrur medical college.

Challenging Mann to prove any interference by him or his family into the matter, he said the land dispute between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the trust is sub-judice.

Dhindsa said that before laying the foundation stone of the medical college, the Trust management had shared information about it with the Sangrur deputy commissioner, despite this, the Mann government intentionally decided to go ahead with the proposal.

He said the Trust and Akal College Council are ready to support the government and they demand that a medical college should be built in the name of Sant Attar Singh on the land of Mastuana Sahib and till the college is ready and becomes functional, the government can formally start the college in the building of the Trust, Dhindsa said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out