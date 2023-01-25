Never tried to stall work on Sangrur medical college: SAD (Sanyukt) president Dhindsa

Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who also heads Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust and Akal College Council, on Wednesday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of making baseless allegations against him for stalling the work on the Sangrur medical college.

Challenging Mann to prove any interference by him or his family into the matter, he said the land dispute between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the trust is sub-judice.

Dhindsa said that before laying the foundation stone of the medical college, the Trust management had shared information about it with the Sangrur deputy commissioner, despite this, the Mann government intentionally decided to go ahead with the proposal.

He said the Trust and Akal College Council are ready to support the government and they demand that a medical college should be built in the name of Sant Attar Singh on the land of Mastuana Sahib and till the college is ready and becomes functional, the government can formally start the college in the building of the Trust, Dhindsa said.