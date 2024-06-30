New criminal laws: Tablets, video-con rooms, Chandigarh Police go high-tech

Gearing up to implement the new criminal laws, police stations in Chandigarh have undergone a comprehensive technological upgrade, marking a pivotal advancement in law enforcement capabilities. To educate the public about these significant legal reforms, all station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to organise awareness programs at their respective police stations on the implementation day, July 1. (Shutterstock)

Key to this transformation is the enhancement of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) software, now updated to incorporate provisions under the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) which will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The upgrade also enables seamless online submission of investigation documents, from first information reports (FIRs) to chargesheets and prosecution, ensuring swift delivery of case documentation directly to courts through the integrated software.

Under the new system, the public can also access FIRs promptly via the official website of the Chandigarh Police, while the sensitive cases will continue to remain confidential and will not be uploaded online.

Additionally, all police stations are now equipped with video conferencing rooms, allowing designated police officers to present their case versions remotely during court trials, eliminating the need for physical presence in courtrooms. This set-up will also enable general public to record statements via video conferencing stations located at police stations.

To boost investigative capabilities, investigating officers (IOs) have been equipped with tablets for real-time recording of crime scenes, enhancing accuracy in documentation.

IOs have also been provided pen drives and memory cards for secure storage of audio-video data related to crime scenes or search and seizure operations.

Designated police officers

In adherence to BNSS guidelines, each police station has appointed a designated police officer, not below the rank of assistant sub-inspector, tasked with maintaining and digitally displaying information about arrested individuals, including their names, addresses, and charges.

Legal proceedings, including summon issuance, witness examinations and evidence recording, will now be conducted electronically or through audio-video means, ensuring efficiency and transparency in judicial processes.

Emphasising victim rights, BNSS guarantees access to police reports, FIRs and witness statements throughout investigations and trials, empowering victims with essential information.

In preparation for these changes, Chandigarh Police are recruiting 144 constables (IT) to support police stations in managing digital evidence and ensuring smooth IT infrastructure operations.

Police to educate masses

To educate the public about these significant legal reforms, all station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to organise awareness programs at their respective police stations on the implementation day, July 1.

These sessions aim to familiarise citizens with the new legal frameworks and their implications, inviting participation from diverse community stakeholders, including local personalities, municipal councillors, retired police officers, senior citizens, women organisations, NGOs, youth, students, resident welfare associations (RWAs), market welfare associations (MWAs), Anganwadi centres, peace committees and educational institutions. Legal experts will also be present to clarify doubts and discuss the implications of the new laws.

24x7 helpline for police stations

In anticipation of initial technical challenges, Chandigarh Police have established a 24x7 helpline for all SHOs and police officers concerned to promptly address any technical issues in implementing the new criminal laws.