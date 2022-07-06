New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali
The newly-appointed director general of police (DGP) of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations.
DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.
Highlighting the motive of his surprise check, the DGP said he was trying to personally go to the police stations to check the working of the force and check for any shortcomings that could be rectified.
He said it was the priority of the Punjab police force to take strong action against drugs and gang culture and thus provide better law-and-order to the people of the state. He said it would be the agenda of the Punjab Police to improve basic policing and the relation with the general public.
Rupnagar range’s deputy inspector general (DIG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Vivek Sheel Soni SSP Mohali were present during the surprise visit.
Cabinet minister Mann visits Mohali admn complex
After taking charge as cabinet minister for tourism and cultural affairs, investment promotion, labour, grievance redressal, Anmol Gagan Mann on Tuesday paid a visit to the district administrative complex in Sector 76.During her visit, she held informal talks with the district officials and inquired about the ongoing development projects in the district.
Reshuffle in UT admn
The UT administration on Tuesday reshuffled some of the charges held by IAS and HCS officers. Isha Kamboj, an HCS officer, was given the charge of joint commissioner, municipal corporation, replacing IAS officer Rupesh Kumar. The latter was assigned the charges of director, information technology, and director, food and supplies, consumer affairs and legal metrology, relieving Purva Garg, IAS officer, of the said charges; and director-cum-additional secretary, tourism, relieving IAS officer Hargunjit Kaur of the said charge.
Moirangthem wins U-13 badminton tourney
Sushanta Moirangthem lifted the U-13 trophy after beating Vedant Pahwa of Haryana 21-14, 21-10 on the concluding day of the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Shivalik School in Phase 6 on Monday. In the other final, Lakshmi Supriya Rao of Andhra Pradesh beat Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka.
Man held with illicit liquor
Police on Monday arrested Parvesh of Vikas Nagar with illicit liquor, recovering 12 bottles and 25 quarters of whisky from his possession in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station. The arrested accused was later granted bail.
Tennis tourney: Anirudh ousts Yashsvi to enter U-18 quarters
Fourth seeded Anirudh Sangra outclassed Yashsvi Balhara in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the boys’ singles U-18 tie to enter the quarter-finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday.
In other pre-quarterfinals matches, third seed Bhicky Sagolshem got the better of Arnav Chaudhary 6-1, 6-0. Arnav Bishnoi, Keshav Dangi and Pradip Patel also advanced into quarter-finals, winning their respective matches in the boys’ U-18 section.
Top seed Riya Kaushik and Ananya Chaudhary advanced into the girls’ under-18 singles quarter-finals after beating Kritika Sharma 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets. Seventh seed Vanya Arora and Rhosyn William also advanced into the girls’ U-18 singles’ quarter-finals. Playing in the boys’ U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Aarush Jain upset third seed Ribhav Saroha 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Ranbir Singh and Ashish Kumar also moved into the quarter-finals. In the girls’ U-12 singles’ quarterfinals, top seed Ekam Kaur defeated Inayat Sharma in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.
-
Spice of Life | Living simply means a higher standard of life
I wasn't aware of National Simplicity Day till I came to know that it's celebrated on July 12 in honour of Henry David Thoreau, a leading transcendentalist, naturalist and author of America, on his birthday. But thanks to my parents, I learnt to value simplicity above anything else, quite early in life. Simplicity was the hallmark of both my parents. My father believed that living simply meant a higher standard of life.
-
Insurance policy fraud: Man held for duping Chandigarh resident
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a 25-year-old resident of New Delhi for allegedly duping people in lieu of renewing insurance policies. The accused, Faisal Hussain, 25, of Khajuri Khas, was arrested in connection to a case registered on the complaint of Malkit Singh, who reported that an unknown person called him on his mobile claiming to be an employee of HDFC Life Insurance. The accused had opened accounts of labourers by giving them ₹4,000-₹5,000.
-
Two Ambala Central Jail inmates held with 15.78 gm heroin
Two inmates of Ambala Central Jail were held for allegedly possessing 15.78 gm of heroin, after they returned from an ongoing trial in Chandigarh and Panchkula courts. The drug was found during checking of the accused, Channpreet Singh of New Delhi's Nangloi and Shibu from Nepal's Birat Nagar district, Ambala Police said on Tuesday. Police said Channi was checked by the jail staff, who recovered 8.96 gm of heroin in his turban.
-
Gian Chand Gupta flags issues at Panchkula Civil Hospital
Appalled at the condition of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at the Civil Hospital, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta directed hospital authorities to make changes with immediate effect. During his surprise visit, Gupta found that the psychiatric patients and those suffering from substance abuse are admitted in the same ward. There are eight to nine drug de-addiction centres in the district, out of which one is a government centre.
-
Surat youth held for raping, impregnating 15-yr-old in Chandigarh
Police have arrested a Surat resident for repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her. The accused identified as Ankit, 23, was arrested from Surat following a complaint by the 15-year-old girl. Before fleeing to Surat, he also threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone. The accused was brought from Surat and produced before a court that sent him to one-day police remand.
