Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lt Gen Nair takes over as Vajra Corps commander

Lt Gen Nair takes over as Vajra Corps commander

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 17, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair on Wednesday assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding of the prestigious Vajra Corps

Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair on Wednesday assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding of the prestigious Vajra Corps – the Defenders of Punjab.

Lt Gen Nair was commissioned into an infantry battalion in June 1988 and commanded the same battalion from 2005 to 2008. (HT Photo)
Lt Gen Nair was commissioned into an infantry battalion in June 1988 and commanded the same battalion from 2005 to 2008. (HT Photo)

On assuming command, Lt Gen Nair paid homage to bravehearts, who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in a wreath laying ceremony at the Vajra Shaurya Stal. He exhorted all ranks of the Corps to continue maintaining a high level of operational readiness, while maintaining a high tempo of capability development, adapting to the changing contours of warfare.

A distinguished alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Nair was commissioned into an infantry battalion in June 1988 and commanded the same battalion from 2005 to 2008. He later commanded a brigade on the Western Sector, operationalized a sub-area on the northern borders and a division in Jammu & Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out