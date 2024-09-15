New ICU at ESIC Hospital in Ludhiana complete: MP Arora

The construction of the new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Ward at the cost of ₹73.03 lakh has been completed at ESI Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital, Ludhiana. This was part of ongoing works of upgradation and renovation of various facilities of the hospital at a cost of ₹10.58 crore. New Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at ESI Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital in Ludhiana . (HT Photo)

Ludhiana Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora stated that he has been apprised by the authorities concerned that renovation of ICU ward at the ground floor of the hospital has been completed. He pointed out that the renovation of the ICU was necessary because it plays a crucial role in hospital care by providing life-saving interventions, stabilising critically ill patients, and ensuring they receive the highest level of care during the most critical phases of their illness or recovery.

Arora said earlier, many critical patients were shifted to private hospitals because the ICU at ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana was lacking facilities. He hoped that now all the critical patients would be treated within the hospital and there would be no need to shift them to private hospitals. Also, the renovated ICU will be able to provide timely and better treatment to the patients, he further hoped.

Further, Arora said he has also been apprised by the authorities concerned that extension of medical gas pipeline at the cost of ₹49.73 lakh has already been completed. He said this is also a major achievement as it will further improve the working of the hospital, adding that 83% work on the firefighting system with wet riser and sprinkler system and automatic fire alarm system has been completed. He said the CPWD is carrying out this work at a cost of ₹4.68 crore, adding that the work is likely to be complete by December 31 this year.

Arora said the revised detailed estimate has been submitted for formal approval to provide four 320 TR energy efficient central AC plants (each plant of 80 TR) at the cost of ₹4.68 crore. Tender is under process by CPWD in this regard.

The hospital was set up way back in 1969. It is spread over 10.3 acres and presently serves over four lakh insured workers. In August this year, Arora met the Union minister of labour and employment Mansukh Mandaviya and thanked him for sanctioning and disbursing funds for upgradation of the facilities of the hospital. Arora stated that he is also making efforts to enhance the bed capacity of this hospital to 500. He has already urged Mandaviya to intervene directly with the DG ESIC to prioritise and expedite this critical initiative.