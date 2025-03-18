‘New industrial policy & holistic development’: Kejriwal says Punjab govt in superfast mode

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the state government has resolved a major problem faced by the industrialists pending for the last 32 years by introducing the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, referring to the March 3 Punjab cabinet decision to waive compounding and penal interests so that they could clear their long-pending dues for industrial plots in focal points. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with party’s Ludhiana West bypoll candidate Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora public in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT)

Interacting with the industrialists during a Sanatkaar Milni here the former Delhi chief minister said that the 2022 industrial policy has given a huge impetus to the industry of the state and on suggestions of industrialists, “a new industrial policy will be framed.”

Kejriwal who was accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, said that the state government is supporting the industrialists of the state.

“Those in power during previous times used to seek share in the success of industry due to which the industrialists fled from the state. Due to discussion and feedback from industrialists, even the works pending from the last more than 30 years have been solved. The AAP government is cleaning the mess made by the previous regimes,” Kejriwal said, adding that he convened three rounds of meetings with the industrialists in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

In the March 3 decision, the two OTS schemes, which will continue till December 31, 2025, will facilitate industrialists to settle industrial disputes related to enhanced land costs and delayed principal payments thereby ensuring that long-standing grievances of industrialists are resolved fairly and transparently. Industrial plots, sheds and residential plots in Industrial Focal Points developed by Punjab State Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC) across Punjab will be covered under this scheme.

He added that in order to give speedy clearance to the new projects all the applications received for such purpose will be cleared within 45 days failing which it will be deemed approved.

“The AAP is cleaning the mess created by the previous regimes but all-out efforts are being made to put the industry back on track. Initiatives like revision in fire safety norms, introduction of green stamp papers and others have given a huge reprieve to the industry. Exhibition centres will be set up across the state for which the state government is making relentless efforts,” he added.

AAP supremo said that the AAP government is not hesitant to take bold decisions for the sake of the welfare of the common man. “The government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and no one involved in this heinous crime will be spared. In the coming 4-5 months all the public dealing services will be made online through the sewa kendras to plug the loopholes for corruption,” Kejriwal added.

Former Delhi CM renewed the pledge to bring transformative changes in every sector of the state in the coming two years by chalking out a comprehensive blueprint.

“There was a time when Punjab was a leader in every field, however, power later came into the hands of those who plundered its wealth. The AAP government led by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is focusing on the holistic development of the state for which no stone will be left unturned,” he said adding, that a major facelift will be given to the state in the coming two years and all the roads, the cities and villages will be repaired or relayed in the coming 18 months.

“In 166 cities, the state government will ensure water supply, sewerage facility, cleanliness, roads, lights and STP in two years,” he added.

Cabinet ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and Hardeep Singh Mundian, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora and others were also present at the meeting.