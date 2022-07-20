New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister
The state government is in the process of formulating a new policy to provide government jobs to the players bringing laurels to the state at the national and international sporting stage, in addition to awarding cash prizes.
Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes.
Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The minister disclosed that the Phase 6 shooting range at Mohali was being modernised and went over Babuta’s rifle and medallions and toured the range that the shooter built at his home to practise during the Covid pandemic.
Meet Hayer was accompanied by the Jalalabad member of legislative assembly Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj and local councillor Sarbjit Singh.
St Johns to hold MUN from July 22
St Johns High School, Sector 26, will hold a three-day Model United Nations (MUN) for students between July 22 to July 24. This is the second MUN that will be hosted by the school, and the first to be held offline. Principal Kavita Das said the national-level event could see the participation of up to 400 students. To accommodate the strength, some of the events are expected to be held at the Tagore Theatre in Sector 18. The MUN will be organised by the school, along with Silver Ferns Education Consultant and University of Windsor, Canada while St John’s Old Boys Association and CLAT Possible will also be partners. Consul General of Canada-Chandigarh, Patrick Hébert will be the senior secretary general of the MUN and will also be the chief guest.
Man held with 16 gm heroin in Mohali
Police on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered 16 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused, Amandeep Singh, a resident of Phase 11, runs a garment shop. Station House Officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said they received information about a person looking to sell drugs to a customer in Industrial Area Phase 9, while patrolling the area. “We are looking into the origin of the drugs,” he added. During interrogation, the accused admitted to supplying heroin to college-going students in Phase 10 and 11. He said that he owned a different mobile number for dealing with the customers. The accused was produced before the local court, from where he was sent to a two-day police remand. A case has been registered against the accused under NDPS Act at the Phase 11 police station.
Surprise inspection at Mohali civil hospital
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur carried out a surprise inspection at the Mohali civic hospital, Phase 6, on Tuesday. She checked the availability of medicines and other essential equipment and sought feedback from patients and their attendants. Kaur directed senior medical officers (SMO) and doctors to only prescribe medicines available at the hospital pharmacy, and not make patients purchase medicines from private chemists. She emphasised on implementation of health programmes such as the care companion programme, de-addiction, and Kayakalap.
Plastic ban: Awareness drive held in Dera Bassi
The district administration and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in collaboration with the Eco Conserve Foundation carried out an awareness campaign against the use of single-use plastic in Dera Bassi on Tuesday. The organisers distributed 500 cloth carry bags. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said, “Single-use plastic has an adverse impact on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, therefore phasing out single-use plastic is the need of the hour.”
Mobile stolen from Elante mall
Jahnavi Taneja, a resident of Sector 27, Panchkula, reported a theft of yer mobile phone from the ladies’ toilet near the Lifestyle showroom in Elante Mall, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. She said that she was washing hands when the mobile phone was picked up. Acting on her complaint, a case was registered at the Industrial Area police station.
Man loses mobile to snatchers
Three Activa-borne persons sped away after snatching a mobile phone in Industrial Area Phase 2. The complainant, Kuldeep of Ram Darbar, said he was standing by the roadside in front of the HDFC bank at the time of the incident. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Man held with liquor
Police on Monday arrested Parduman Tiwari of Industrial Area Phase 2, and recovered 43 quarters of whisky from his possession. He was arrested near a poultry farm in the Industrial Area. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station. The accused was later granted bail.
Zinc sulphate supply: Inquiry by former judge indicts six Haryana officials
Indicting six officials, including the then managing director of Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Jagdeep Singh Brar, for their actions which gave financial benefits to a private firm engaged in the supply of zinc sulphate, a fact-finding inquiry conducted by retired district and sessions judge, RP Bhasin, has recommended departmental action against the officials. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said that recommendations for departmental action were pending at the highest level.
Only 7% of Chandigarh’s adults inoculated with booster dose of Covid vaccine
Only 7% of Chandigarh's adult population have taken the booster (third) dose of Covid vaccine so far, data shared by the UT health department revealed. Far in Chandigarh, only 60,530 adults (including all categories) — adding up to 7.18% — have taken the third dose as of Tuesday. Senior citizens without comorbidities, adults (18 to 59 years of age) were later allowed to take a paid third dose of vaccine at private hospitals.
PU exam cancelled after being held at centre day before schedule
BA/BCom LLB sixth semester exam held on July 15 in Jalalabad, before being held again the next day at remaining centres Panjab University has cancelled a BA/BCom Bachelor of Laws (LLB) sixth semester exam held on July 16, after the examination for the same paper was held a day before the scheduled date at one of the examination centres in Punjab. The university, however, had to cancel the examination after the matter came to light.
32-year-old Chandigarh woman ends life, partner booked for abetment
A 32-year-old woman on Monday ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents' house in the Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi. Police have booked a male friend of the victim, who worked in a private firm and has an eight-year-old daughter, for abetment to suicide. The victim, however, continued to live in Mubarakpur at her parents' house with her eight-year-old daughter. He is currently on a one-day police remand.
Chandigarh | To ease property pangs, panel recommends slew of measures
In its second set of recommendations, an 11-member committee on property matters, has suggested that collector rate rather than market value be the basis of conversion charges in the city. The panel on property matters was constituted by the UT administration on October 5, 2021, in compliance with a Supreme Court order, dated September 7, 2021. It stated that the administration should consider this reference of the Supreme Court and re-examine conversion charges.
