New PPCC affairs in-charge begins Punjab innings with Golden Temple visit

Devendra Yadav paid obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath shrine as he embarked on his new political innings as in-charge of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) affairs amid the tussle between senior party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa over the rallies being organised by the former in the state. Newly appointed Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav (right) with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with party leaders after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sidhu remained by Yadav’s side at Golden Temple.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

However, Sidhu left the shrine complex minutes before the others. He told mediapersons outside the shrine, “I have no faction. My only faction are 3 crore Punjabis living here and 2 crore abroad. I will fight for them. I don’t care who objects. I never stop anyone from going anywhere.”

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu with supporters at Golden Temple. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Asked about Bajwa’s objections to his rallies, he said, “Whoever organises a gathering of 10,000, I will hail him. However, this must be in the favour of Punjab and its welfare. I will cooperate fully with Yadav Sahib. My activities will go on irrespective of the loss I bear.”

On Sidhu’s statements, Warring said, “There is no groupism in the party. Sometimes there is a difference of opinion in the family. Being president of the Punjab Congress, I’m supposed to take everyone along. Team work is needed to strengthen the party.”

On rallies being addressed by Sidhu, he said, “Every leader, irrespective of his rank, has the right to hold gatherings anywhere, but everyone must maintan party discipline. If anyone does not follow it, he or she must face the music irrespective of his or her rank. Discipline is important.”

Interacting with the media, Yadav said, “I have just come to Punjab. I will see what is happening here and comment accordingly.”

On INDIA alliance, he said, “A meeting will be held with the party rank and file of the state. Any decision in this regard will be taken according to their sentiments.”

Warring termed another FIR against Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira as a “mockery of democracy and judiciary”.

Bajwa had a separate meeting with Yadav in Amritsar.