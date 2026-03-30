New procurement guidelines by Haryana govt arbitrary: Surjewala

Former Haryana minister and Rajya Sabha member, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Sunday accused the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana of deliberately creating hurdles in the procurement of wheat and mustard crops at minimum support price (MSP). Citing new conditions imposed on farmers, Surjewala said that the stipulations like identification of transporting tractor-trolleys would create impediments for the farmers. (PTI)

At a briefing, the Congress leader alleged that the latest procurement guidelines issued by the Haryana government were arbitrary and draconian and designed to “harass farmers and reduce procurement targets”. Surjewala alleged that after being forced to repeal the three agri-marketing laws, the BJP is now trying to weaken the MSP based procurement mechanism.

Citing new conditions imposed on farmers, Surjewala said that the stipulations like identification of transporting tractor-trolleys would create impediments for the farmers. “Farmers who transport their farm produce using rented transportation would not be able to comply. The restrictions on entry timings in mandis from 6 am to 8 pm are also impractical since the harvesting often continues round-the-clock. Limiting entry hours would lead to long queues, higher transportation costs, and delays in crop sales,’’ Surjewala said.

The Congress leader also objected to the requirement of biometric verification of farmers at mandis under the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ web portal. He argued that biometric authentication can fail due to worn fingerprints or poor internet connectivity.