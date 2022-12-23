Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / New RERA chairperson: Cong slams Punjab govt over appointment of ‘outsiders’ in real estate regulator

New RERA chairperson: Cong slams Punjab govt over appointment of 'outsiders' in real estate regulator

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 09:04 PM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for appointing “outsiders” to key positions in the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Punjab.

Congress’ attack came day after the state government named Satya Gopal, a retired IAS officer of UT cadre who had served as additional chief secretary in Delhi, and Rakesh Goyal, a retired IRS officer as chairperson and member of RERA. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The attack came a day after the state government named Satya Gopal, a retired IAS officer of UT cadre who had served as additional chief secretary in Delhi, and Rakesh Goyal, a retired Indian Revenue Service (IAS) officer as chairperson and member of RERA.

Warring accused the AAP of acting like ‘East India Company’ and its supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of rehabilitating his favourites in the state government. He wondered why the AAP could not find any Punjabi to hold these important positions in the government, recalling that the AAP earlier nominated mostly non-Punjabis and non-politicians to the Rajya Sabha. “It had now started the process to bring outsiders into the state administration, he added. Khaira asked if this was the “badlaav” (change) Kejriwal wanted to bring in Punjab by appointing his blue-eyed boys into important positions. “Mann should formally hand over power to Delhi,” he said in a separate statement.

