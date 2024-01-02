New sewerage pipeline work to start soon: Haryana speaker

Bringing respite to the residents of Abheypur village, Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday ensured that the commencement of laying of a new sewerage pipeline will begin soon. Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (HT File)

He was attending a programme organised under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jan Samvad at the Government Primary School, Abheypur, Sector 19.

Abheypur has been witnessing diarrhoea outbreaks owing to the mixing of sewer water with drinking water.

Gupta said arrangements would also be made to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to homes. He also announced to donate an amount of ₹1.11 lakh from his voluntary fund for arranging a shed in gurdwara located in Abheypur.

Gupta said for security works like installation of CCTV, raising the wall of Ashiana and Abheypur market, construction of the community centre in Abheypur and entry gates at all the entrances of Abheypur will be completed on priority basis.

He said that so far development works worth more than ₹7.5 crore have been completed in Abheypur.