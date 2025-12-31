New Year’s Eve: Special nakas set up in Chandigarh to check drunk driving, hooliganism

To ensure safe and peaceful New Year celebrations, police in the tricity, have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for the night of December 31. Several stretches will remain restricted vehicle zones from 9.30 pm on December 31 till 2 am (Representational photo)

Chandigarh police have deployed more than 1,000 police personnel, excluding traffic and PCR staff. Police will also set up 18 outer nakas, 44 internal nakas and 16 joint traffic nakas, while Aska lights will be installed at six locations to improve night-time visibility.

Several stretches will remain restricted vehicle zones from 9.30 pm on December 31 till 2 am. These include inner market roads of Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, the road in front of Leisure Valley in Sector 10, inner roads of Sectors 17 and 22, the stretch from Aroma Light Point to Small Chowk near the Sector 22 dispensary, and roads around Elante Mall in Industrial Area Phase I. Residents living along these stretches have been advised to carry valid identity cards and residence proof to facilitate movement. Traffic around Elante Mall will be regulated under a one-way system.

Special drunken driving nakas will be set up across the city, and surprise checks will be carried out. People consuming liquor at public places, creating noise pollution through vehicle exhausts or indulging in hooliganism will be dealt with firmly, the police said. Special arrangements have also been made for women’s safety, with a 20-member Special Lady Squad deployed with vehicles and seven PCR vehicles dedicated for the pick-and-drop of women staff.

Mohali Police will set up regular nakas across the city, which will remain operational till 3 am.

In Panchkula, over 500 police personnel have been deployed throughout the district. Police have established 48 strategic checkpoints (nakas) across the city to monitor vehicular movement. Special focus is being given to tourist destinations and hilly terrains, particularly Morni Hills, where additional forces have been stationed.

Recognising the large influx of devotees on New Year’s day, special security covers have been extended to major religious landmarks, including the Mata Mansa Devi temple and Kali Mata temple in Kalka. The temple authorities and police have coordinated to ensure robust crowd management and security, allowing pilgrims to offer prayers without inconvenience. The Mata Mansa Devi temple will reportedly open at 5 am on December 31 and as early as 4 am on January 1 to accommodate the rush.