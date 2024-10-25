Newly elected Haryana MLAs to take oath today

The newly elected members of the Haryana assembly will be administered oath of office on Friday as the House meets for the first time under the Nayab Singh Saini government. After the MLAs’ swearing-in, elections for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker in the Haryana assembly will be held. (HT File)

After the MLAs’ swearing-in, elections for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker will be held.

BJP legislature party holds meeting

Suspense regarding the two posts continued on Thursday even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its legislature party meeting on Thursday.

“There was no discussion regarding any specific names for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker in the meeting,” Ghanshyam Das Arora, BJP MLA from Yamunanagar, said.

Minister of state Rajesh Nagar confirmed that another BJP legislature party meeting will be held at 10 am on Friday at the assembly premises. “The meeting today centered on the assembly session plans and the 100 days road map,” Nagar added.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, both BJP leaders emphasised that the primary focus of Thursday’s meeting was on accelerating development across constituencies. A 100-day roadmap was presented, outlining ongoing development projects in each MLA’s constituency that must be completed within this period. “MLAs and ministers were briefed on the government’s 100-day agenda,” Nagar said.

Party sources indicated that senior leaders are considering multiple candidates for the speaker’s post, balancing seniority and representation for the Karnal district and parliamentary seat.

The speaker’s role, crucial for ensuring smooth legislative proceedings, is expected to go to an experienced MLA. Among the frontrunners is Harvinder Kalyan, the three-term MLA from Gharaunda. For the deputy speaker’s position, the BJP is likely to choose someone from Jind district or from a less-represented faction of the party to maintain political balance. This appointment is seen as key to ensuring that various factions within the party are included in the leadership structure.