Newly wed woman ends life in Hisar over dowry harassment

A 24-year-old woman, who got married about five months ago, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance at her parents house in Hisar on Sunday evening. The woman’s parents alleged that her husband, an armyman, and his parents had been pressuring her to get a car as dowry. (HT File)

The woman’s parents alleged that her husband, an armyman, and his parents had been pressuring her to get a car as dowry. “Unable to take the continued harassment, she returned home on June 1. On Sunday evening, her husband sent home divorce papers following which she took the extreme step,” her parents told the police. The woman was rushed to the civil hospital in Hansi, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A spokesperson of the Hansi police said the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated in the case.