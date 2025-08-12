Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Newly wed woman ends life in Hisar over dowry harassment

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 08:20 am IST

A spokesperson of the Hansi police said the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

A 24-year-old woman, who got married about five months ago, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance at her parents house in Hisar on Sunday evening.

The woman’s parents alleged that her husband, an armyman, and his parents had been pressuring her to get a car as dowry. (HT File)
The woman’s parents alleged that her husband, an armyman, and his parents had been pressuring her to get a car as dowry. (HT File)

The woman’s parents alleged that her husband, an armyman, and his parents had been pressuring her to get a car as dowry. “Unable to take the continued harassment, she returned home on June 1. On Sunday evening, her husband sent home divorce papers following which she took the extreme step,” her parents told the police. The woman was rushed to the civil hospital in Hansi, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A spokesperson of the Hansi police said the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Newly wed woman ends life in Hisar over dowry harassment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On