Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma inaugurating the Oxygen Concentrator Bank set up by NGO Round Table India in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
NGO launches free oxygen concentrator bank in Ludhiana

The concentrators will be provided for a week against a refundable deposit of 50,000. Patients can contact 78884-95654 with their Covid report, doctor’s prescription and Aadhaar card
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 12:03 AM IST

NGO Round Table India has set up an Oxygen Concentrator Bank with 50 devices that Covid patients can borrow for free.

After inaugurating the bank on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said oxygen concentrators were of immense help to patients in home isolation and also helped reduce the burden on oxygen cylinders supply.

NGO’s Ayush Jain said under their Project Saah, the concentrators will be provided for a week against a refundable deposit of 50,000. Patients can contact 78884-95654 with their Covid report, doctor’s prescription and Aadhaar card. He said the project was sponsored by Punjab Kings cricket team and Dr Shubha Jain from California, US.

A similar service is already in place by Red Cross Society, against a daily rent of 200 and refundable security of 25,000. Patients can apply for a concentrator through the society via www.ludhiana.nic.in or contact 94173-76655, 98784-50219 and 81465-55493 with a doctor’s prescription. The applicant will be informed through phone within 12 hours if the application is accepted.

