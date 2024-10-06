NGT asks Ludhiana MC to remove library from green belt within 2 weeks

The National Green Tribunal has asked the municipal corporation to remove a library from a green belt area within two weeks, and restore the park, officials said. Action comes as Ludhiana MC admits in an affidavit that the library was built on land marked as park in the Master Plan. (HT Photo)

The case in which the order was passed pertains to encroachments over green belts along Lodhi Club Road and Old GT Road (Jagraon bridge to Sherpur chowk).

In an additional affidavit, the MC admitted that the area where the library is situated is categorised as parks/major open spaces in the master plan. The admission comes two years after the Council of Engineers filed the case, and after two joint committee reports have been filed.

The petitioner, Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora alleged that despite their complaint against the library near Dholewal Chowk, MC went spent more than ₹22 lakh and completed the work.

He alleged that to hide facts regarding status of the land and to give undue benefits to the encroachers, the MC repeatedly claimed the land was part of a road.

Supreme Court directions restrict change in status of areas marked as green belts, parks and open spaces in a master plan.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government in 2018, parking is restricted in all green belts areas parks.

Council of Engineers member Vikas Arora added that the MC also constructed a parking lot for the library and floated a tender for a paid parking in green belt on Old GT Road, in violation of the norms.

He alleged that trees were also chopped up for the concretisation and the parking in green belts. He further alleged that a major portion of the green belt on Old GT Road is being used by vehicle repair workshops.