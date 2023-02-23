NGT directs Haryana pollution board to fill vacant posts

: Taking serious note of around 63 percent posts lying vacant in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the National Green Tribunal has issued strict directions to it to fill up the vacancies.

According to the figures mentioned in the order of the principal bench of the of the NGT, around 63 percent posts are lying vacant. A total of 481 posts have been sanctioned in HSPCB, out of which 303 posts are vacant and only 178 employees are working to take care of entire state comprising 22 districts.

According to the information, two posts of chief environment engineer, two posts of chief scientific officer, nine posts of senior scientist, 15 posts of environmental engineer, 10 posts of scientist ‘C’, 25 of scientist ‘B’, 58 of assistant environment engineer, 24 of junior environmental engineer, 36 of assistant, 35 of clerk and some other posts are also lying vacant in the HSPCB.

Hearing a petition filed by Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati, the bench headed by NGT judicial members Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel directed the HSPCB to also explain as to why inaction on account of alleged shortage of staff as well as strengthening of laboratories and monitoring capabilities be not treated as collusion with polluters to cause damage to environment and why environmental compensation be not imposed upon them or criminal action be not directed, under environmental laws, against them.

In his petition, Gulati alleged that HSPCB was unable to take action against violators because of shortage of staff.

He alleged that industries (which are not named in the original application) spread all over the state are causing pollution and no action is being taken due to the fact that substantial number of posts in HSPCB are lying vacant and therefore, there is acute shortage of staff for taking action against the violators.

“No reason has been assigned either by the government or HSPCB as to why vacant posts are not being filled in to have an effective control over polluters who are causing pollution and affecting not only environment but health of people,” alleged the application filed under Sections 14, 15, 16 and 17 of NGT Act, 2010.

Reacting over the NGT’s directions, HSPCB Chairman P Raghavendra Rao said there is a procedure to make fresh appointments and promotions and a number of posts had been sent to the board and requirements to fill the vacant posts have been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Haryana Public Service Commission.

He said that they have deputed around 200 employees on contract basis with the help of outsourcing agencies to bring efficiency in working.

However, an official on the condition of anonymity,said that there are several positions to be filled on the deputation basis, but officials from other departments are not willing to join the HSPCB. Also, a large number of posts are vacant as these posts will be filled on promotion basis from the officials of the board.

