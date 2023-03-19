NGT directs PCCF to take action against illegal axing of trees in Ludhiana

A bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to look into the grievances and take remedial measures in a case of alleged illegal tree felling in Ludhiana. Tree pruned by the authorities near drug addiction center of civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Several city activists, including Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Kapil Arora, Amandeep Singh Bains, and Col. Jasjit Singh filed a petition with NGT against “illegal axing/felling” of trees and “causing severe damage” of roots of trees. In their petition, the activists also asked for legal action against those who violated the law

The petition was disposed of by the NGT bench consisting of chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, judicial member justice Sudhir Aggarwal and expert member A. Senthil Vel, who directed the state authorities to take necessary remedial measures, and submit report within two months.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Kapil Arora informed that during last one-year, large numbers of trees have been illegally axed. Meanwhile, six trees were axed by residents at Ludhiana Improvement Trust’s (LIT), Rajguru Nagar Park on March 7 this year. One tree was axed illegally at Rishi Nagar on March 2.

Illegal attempt of axing 15-20 number of trees in Park opp. 85-B, Kitchlu Nagar was stopped in time by citizen Vikas Arora, but no action was taken by LIT, added Khaira.

The NGT order stated that even though many trees in Ludhiana’s urban area have had their main branches cut under the pretext of pruning by park management committees, residents and shopkeepers, no action has been taken by municipal corporation Ludhiana, LIT, and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority so far.

The order further stated that if deemed necessary, an action taken report must be submitted to the registrar general within two months, who may then present the matter before the bench for additional directions.

According to the petitioners, they will wait for the action taken report to be submitted to NGT by PCCF and take appropriate action accordingly to safeguard trees in Ludhiana.