NGT imposes 1 lakh on PPCB for delay in compliance of order

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for a long, unexplained delay in compliance of its order with regard to an industry in Barnala.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said no explanation has been furnished by the officer representing PPCB except for orally stating that the board has been issuing directions to the industry.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Beant Singh Bajwa, president, National Anti-Corruption Council, against violation of environmental norms by Trident Factory, Dhaula, Mansa Road, Barnala.

The tribunal noted that no direction has been produced nor there is any explanation as to why adverse measures were not taken against the erring factory.

The NGT said it is surprising that the PPCB has failed in securing compliance, as directed, by taking necessary preventive and remedial measures in exercise of its statutory powers under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

“In view of long unexplained delay on the part of the PPCB in complying with the orders of this tribunal, we impose a cost of ₹1 lakh which may be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month, which will be personal responsibility of the member secretary, PPCB. The pollution control board is free to recover the same from the erring officers. We further direct the PPCB to now ensure compliance and file compliance report,” the bench said.

The industry may achieve suggested water consumption/minimisation steps, reduction in generation of effluents, following proper ferti-irrigation plan, to be duly monitored and compliant with emission standards, the tribunal said.

It also asked the state pollution control board to clarify on dual mode of disposal system consented - on land and in Dhanaula drain and mechanism for monitoring standards with two different systems of disposal.

The matter is listed for further consideration on November 12.