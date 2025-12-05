NGT notice to J&K govt over plan to set up industrial estate near river

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered for issuing notices to the Jammu & Kashmir government over its plan to establish an industrial estate in South Kashmir’s Shopian allegedly just 30 meters away from the Rambiara River and within the natural path of the flood plain of the river. The case has been listed for hearing on February 24. (HT FIie Photo)

While hearing the case on Wednesday, the three-member tribunal led by the chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava ordered for issuing the notice to the J&K government.

“In this original application the plea of the applicant is that the state authorities are planning to establish an Industrial Estate at Trenz Shopian at 500 Kanal plus (63 acres) of land. The applicant alleges that this area is just 30 meters away from the Rambiara River and is located within the natural runway for high flow flood water/flood plain of the river in district Shopian,” the order said while mentioning the application by environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

In the application, Bhat further stated that the industrial estate is being located on one side of the river encroaching upon the river which will create danger to the residents on the other bank of the river resulting in flooding of the area and destruction of village agricultural fields and apple orchards.

“The applicant has stated that Rambiara river is a tributary of river Jhelum originating from Pir Panjal Range and flowing through Shopian and Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order mentioned.

The counsel for the applicant, advocate Saurabh Sharma referred to the draft District Disaster Management Plan of district Shopian and submitted that one-third of the district is exposed to flash floods.

He further referred to the site plan of the new site of Estate Industrial Development Corporation to point out that the estate is to come up just next to the river in the flood plains.

“The original application raises substantial issues relating to compliance of environmental norms. Issue notice to the respondents,” the order stated.

The applicant has been directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The case has been listed for hearing on February 24.

In February 2024, the government approved the construction of an industrial estate in Shopian at an estimated cost of ₹68 crore.