NHAI turns down Punjab water dept’ request for toll exemption for its officials

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned down the request of the water resources department of Punjab to grant exemption from toll charges to its officers travelling on official duty.

In a letter to the water resources department, NHAI said the exemption from user fee cannot be granted to its executive engineers, SDOs, junior engineers, patwaris, and deputy collectors as they do not fall in the list of dignitaries, officers, etc, prescribed in para 11 of the National Highway Fee Rules 2008. The water resources department had sent a communication to NHAI requesting an exemption for its officers from user charges on toll roads maintained by the central agency.

